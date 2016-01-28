FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says 'nothing tangible' yet on possible coordination with OPEC
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 28, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says 'nothing tangible' yet on possible coordination with OPEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation on oil markets was being actively discussed among producers, but that there was “nothing to talk about in a tangible sense” when it came to possible coordination with the OPEC group.

“It is too early to talk about the outcome of these active discussions,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said of the talks about what action, if any, oil-producing countries might take to boost low prices.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.