Kremlin says 'nothing tangible' yet on possible coordination with OPEC
January 28, 2016 / 9:37 AM / in 2 years

Kremlin says 'nothing tangible' yet on possible coordination with OPEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation on oil markets was being actively discussed among producers, but that there was “nothing to talk about in a tangible sense” when it came to possible coordination with the OPEC group.

“It is too early to talk about the outcome of these active discussions,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said of the talks about what action, if any, oil-producing countries might take to boost low prices.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

