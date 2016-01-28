Kremlin says 'nothing tangible' yet on possible coordination with OPEC

The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation on oil markets was being actively discussed among producers, but that there was “nothing to talk about in a tangible sense” when it came to possible coordination with the OPEC group.

“It is too early to talk about the outcome of these active discussions,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said of the talks about what action, if any, oil-producing countries might take to boost low prices.