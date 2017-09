Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak applauds during a session of the ministry's board in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak does not see strong volatility on the oil market after the failure of the Doha talks on freezing oil output, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

He said, however, that a lack of any agreement after the Doha talks was creating opportunities for “market speculators”.