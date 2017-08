A worker looks on at the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery outside Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia January 29, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has begun cutting oil production in line with the OPEC agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in Moscow on Thursday.

Novak declined to estimate how much January output would be cut by, saying that would depend on the weather this month.