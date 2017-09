MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that cuts in global oil production should not be expected and that demand was likely to grow, Interfax news agency reported.

Novak will attend a seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on Jun.3-4, ahead of the group’s meeting on Jun.5. OPEC is not expected to cut production to shore up oil prices.