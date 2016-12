Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith following the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian oil firms have not sought financial compensation for planned output cuts under a deal with OPEC, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is expected to meet oil firms on Wednesday and a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Russian oil executives is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Peskov also reiterated that the government still expected to receive proceeds from a Rosneft stake sale by Dec. 15, 2016.

