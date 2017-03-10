FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a conference dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia has so far cut its oil output by 156,000 barrels per day as part of a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to support oil prices, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Novak also told reporters in Moscow that Russia was ahead of schedule with its portion of the output cuts and that oil stocks on world markets would fall.

He said that for a decision on whether to extend the OPEC/non-OPEC deal, oil producers would need to assess how the market is in March, April and May.

