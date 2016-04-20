FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC stands aloof of oil price regulation: Russian energy minister
April 20, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

OPEC stands aloof of oil price regulation: Russian energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak applauds during a session of the ministry's board in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Decision-making within the OPEC has become more complicated and since 2008 the international oil cartel has taken no action to regulate the global oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak, in remarks at an energy forum, said he had witnessed disagreement among OPEC members during the Doha meeting on a proposed oil output freeze last weekend.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimnir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
