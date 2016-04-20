OPEC stands aloof of oil price regulation: Russian energy minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Decision-making within the OPEC has become more complicated and since 2008 the international oil cartel has taken no action to regulate the global oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Novak, in remarks at an energy forum, said he had witnessed disagreement among OPEC members during the Doha meeting on a proposed oil output freeze last weekend.
Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimnir Soldatkin