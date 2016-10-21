FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia eyes record-high oil output, but sticks to 'freeze' option
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 21, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

Russia eyes record-high oil output, but sticks to 'freeze' option

Vladimir Soldatkin

2 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.Ramzi Boudina

UFA (Reuters) - Russia will produce 548 million tonnes (11 million barrels per day) of oil next year, a post-Soviet record, however Moscow still wants global producers to curb production amid weak prices, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russia, the leading oil producer, expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to find common ground on capping oil production. OPEC is to hold its regular meeting in Vienna on Nov.30.

Before that, Novak will make several trips, including to Saudi Arabia this weekend and to Vienna next week.

He said he would take "some" proposals to a meeting with his Saudi counterpart and he believed an oil output freeze was still necessary.

He declined to provide any further details on the proposals.

Asked about the need for an oil output freeze, he said: "Yes, this is our main position, it has not changed."

Novak said that he will discuss coordination on oil markets with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo next week.

NEW RECORD

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will join leading global oil producers in curbing production.

Russia's output jumped by almost 4 percent in September from the previous month to 11.11 million barrels per day, setting a new post-Soviet record-high, as companies ramped up drilling amid improved oil prices.

Russian officials have said that Moscow would rather freeze oil output than cut, but the level is yet to be agreed. Top Russian oil companies such as Rosneft, Gazprom Neft and Lukoil are launching new fields in 2016.

According to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, Russia has the potential to further increase oil output by up to 200 million tonnes a year, or 4 million barrels per day.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.