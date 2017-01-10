FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 7 months ago

Kremlin says Russia carrying out obligations under oil output deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers look at a drilling rig of the Rosneft-owned Prirazlomnoye oil field outside Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is fulfilling all its obligations under a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters to curtail global crude output, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Without question Russia is carrying out all the points of the agreement and all the obligations that it took upon itself," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Asked if a cut in Russian output since the start of January was connected to the global deal, he said that was a question for the Russian energy ministry.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

