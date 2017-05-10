FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kremlin: talks to extend oil cuts deal underway, no comment on Russia's stance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 10, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin: talks to extend oil cuts deal underway, no comment on Russia's stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin declined comment on Wednesday in response to a question if Russia has agreed to cut its oil production as part of a global deal beyond 2017, saying that the relevant talks have been underway.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers agreed last year to curb production by 1.8 million barrels per day for six months from Jan. 1.

OPEC and industry sources told Reuters that the group and non-member oil producers were considering extending the global supply cut for nine months or more to avoid a price-sapping output increase in the first quarter of next year, when demand is expected to be weak.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.