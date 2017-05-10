Kremlin: talks to extend oil cuts deal underway, no comment on Russia's stance

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin declined comment on Wednesday in response to a question if Russia has agreed to cut its oil production as part of a global deal beyond 2017, saying that the relevant talks have been underway.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers agreed last year to curb production by 1.8 million barrels per day for six months from Jan. 1.

OPEC and industry sources told Reuters that the group and non-member oil producers were considering extending the global supply cut for nine months or more to avoid a price-sapping output increase in the first quarter of next year, when demand is expected to be weak.