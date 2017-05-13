FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Rosneft's Sechin backs Russian ministry in oil output cut talks: RIA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 3 months ago

Rosneft's Sechin backs Russian ministry in oil output cut talks: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin leaves after an agreement signing ceremony with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 7, 2016.Marco Bello

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, said on Saturday the Russian energy ministry had his support in talks over oil production cuts, without elaborating, RIA news agency reported.

"The main thing is to have a mechanism to defend our interests," he was quoted as saying when asked about discussions over possible deeper oil production cuts that could help stabilize the oil market and prop up prices.

Sechin in the past has expressed doubts about the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to influence oil markets amid a shale oil production boom in the United States.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, such as Russia, decided late last year on an output cut of 1.8 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 to June 30 this year to reduce global oil inventories.

The two groups are due to meet later this month in Vienna to discuss a possible extension of the deal.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.