A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said that Russian daily oil production touched 11.75 million barrels per day on Tuesday, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

"Russia reached the highest level in history," Molodtsov said about daily oil output.