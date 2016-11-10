Russia: global oil output could be frozen at November level

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday global crude oil output could be frozen at November levels if the world's leading oil producers reach an agreement on Nov. 30.

Novak said he saw higher chances of reaching the agreement than before. Russia will take part in any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries if such a meeting takes place.

Novak reiterated that it was highly important to reach the agreement on output on Nov. 30. He said Russia would prefer the output to be frozen.