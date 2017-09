Pump jacks are seen at the Lukoil-owned Imilorskoye oil field, as the sun sets, outside the west Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, in this January 25, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russian oil major Lukoil said on Wednesday that he sees oil prices rising above $50 per barrel by the end of the year, RIA news agency reported, citing his TV interview.

“The oil price is likely to sway between $45-$55 per barrel. By the end of the year, we can see it above this figure,” RIA quoted Lukoil Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov as saying.