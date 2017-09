Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the ministry in Moscow, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil prices are unlikely to fall to $20-$25 per barrel next year, it would “shock the market”, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya-24 TV on Monday.

He also said that Russia was ready to increase gas supplies to Turkey.