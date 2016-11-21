Kremlin says Putin's meeting with oil firms postponed

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the conclusion of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Lima, Peru, November 21, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gathering of Russian oil firms and President Vladimir Putin that had been scheduled for Nov. 23, a week before an OPEC meeting in Vienna, has been postponed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

Two energy industry sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that the meeting, which was expected to discuss possible output curbs, had been delayed until Dec. 19.

"The commission was postponed as the agenda is still being worked out. Work with Russian oil companies is being regularly carried out by the energy ministry. There are no separate meetings scheduled by the president," Peskov said.