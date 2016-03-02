Putin says Russian oil producers agreed to freeze output in 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with heads of Russian oil companies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that domestic oil producers have agreed to keep this year’s oil output in line with January levels, as Moscow seeks to prop up falling energy prices.

“On the whole, an agreement was reached that we will keep (2016) oil output at the January level,” he told a government meeting about the outcome of Tuesday’s gathering with Russian oil producers in the Kremlin. Those were his first public comments about the outcome of the meeting.