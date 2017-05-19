FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Rosneft working to be ready for competition post-oil output cuts: Sechin
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 18, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 3 months ago

Rosneft working to be ready for competition post-oil output cuts: Sechin

Katya Golubkova

2 Min Read

Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, is working to be ready to compete on global oil markets after the deal with OPEC on oil curbs expires, Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

Rosneft is key for Russia's efforts to meet obligations under the deal with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, under which Moscow has promised to cut production by 300,000 barrels per day.

This week, Russia, which delivered the cut in full last month, and Saudi Arabia agreed on the need to extend the global deal until March 2018.

Sechin, on a visit to Berlin to open the Rosneft Deutschland office, said Rosneft will plan its work this year so as to be competitive on the global oil market when the agreement expires.

"We will plan our work till the year-end in the way that while complying with the agreements, paying a special attention to mature fields not to lose oil resources and do preparations needed for new field launches, so in case the deal is stopped be ready for competitive work on the markets and not to lose our market share," Sechin said.

He added Rosneft was cutting production at its newest fields under the OPEC deal, not touching mature fields as there was a risk that they may not come back on-line in full after the cuts.

Sechin repeated that both Russia and Saudi Arabia should work out mechanisms for a "smooth" exit from the agreement when it is over to avoid market shocks.

"I would not think beyond March of the next year," Sechin said when asked if the market would be balanced by then and if a further extension of the global deal may be needed. "We should see how shale oil production (in the United States) will perform."

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.