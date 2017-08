The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on the top of a building in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 9, 2014.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Friday it closed the deal to sell a 11 percent stake in the Vankor project to India's top oil explorer ONGC for $930 million.

ONGC's stake in the project reached 26 percent following the deal, Rosneft said in a statement.