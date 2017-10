Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin leaves after an agreement signing ceremony with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said on Thursday he was confident the sale of a minority stake in the company would happen by the end of this year.