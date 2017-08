FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih waits before a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will look into the possibility of taking part in Russia's Arctic LNG project, TASS news agency cited Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as saying on Friday.