Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's oil giant Rosneft will be re-elected as the chairman of the board of the state energy holding Rosneftegaz, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with a decree.

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov signed a document last week saying Sechin would keep his position, the agency reported.