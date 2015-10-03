FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft's Sechin calls for other ways to help Russian budget, not oil tax increases
October 3, 2015

Rosneft's Sechin calls for other ways to help Russian budget, not oil tax increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin attends a briefing dedicated to the signing of a contract between Rosneft and Essar Oil Ltd. companies in Ufa, Russia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s top oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, has called for finding alternative sources to help the Russian budget, other than raising taxes on the oil industry.

Sechin made the comments in a speech at an investment forum in Sochi on Friday, according to a copy of the speech published by Rosneft on its website on Saturday.

Sechin also said that just because Russia had a budget deficit that did not mean that money should be seized from an effective industry such as the oil sector.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
