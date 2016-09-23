Russian FinMin targets up to 500 billion rubles more from energy sector in 2017

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry is targeting up to 500 billion rubles ($7.8 billion) in additional revenues from the energy sector next year as it strives to plug holes in the budget and oil output touches new highs, a ministry official said.

Russian oil firms, which have kept on launching new fields unfazed by low oil prices, given that investments over previous years and a weak rouble have been shored up exports, have long said they need predictable taxation rules.

The current oil taxation system is edging toward a higher mineral extraction tax (MET) and an increased burden on low-grade refined products, with levies for oil export duty and high-grade products such as diesel and gasoline going down.

The overall regime known as the "tax manoeuvre", designed to stimulate exports of premium refined products, is expected to remain intact over the next five years. But some levies within the system may be changed, as happened this year, much to the chagrin of oil companies.

Alexei Sazanov, head of the finance ministry's tax department, told Reuters on Friday that it aims to impose a new element of 473 rubles on each extracted tonne to an existing formula of MET, starting next year.

"We will add an additional element in the MET formula which would allow us to get between 200 billion and 250 billion rubles in additional revenue next year," Sazanov said in an interview.

He added that the coefficient used in the oil export duty calculation will go down to 30 percent in 2017 - as promised - from being on hold at 42 percent in 2016. Yet, the lower oil export duty must be compensated with hikes in other taxes.

Sazanov said there was also a proposal to increase excise tax applied to gasoline and diesel next year by no more than 1 rouble per liter, which may yield another 70-80 billion rubles.

A third proposal is to raise taxes on natural gas giant Gazprom by between 100 and 170 billion rubles next year, while not touching other gas producers, such as Novatek.

Sazanov said the ministry would choose between increasing taxes or higher dividends from Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer and sole pipeline gas exporter from Russia, but would not implement both measures at the same time.

Negotiations involving all sides with a stake in tax regime adjustments, including the energy ministry, are continuing and are expected to end next month, when the three-year budget is to be submitted to the cabinet.

"If the finance ministry's proposals go through, we will see our output falling next year," an executive with a major Russian oil producer, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.

NEW STRUCTURE

Russian oil production - already the world's highest - is expected to reach another post-Soviet peak this year of close to 11 million barrels per day, with two more fields expected to come on stream by end of 2016.

Sazanov said the finance ministry was also considering the idea of cutting oil export duty to zero sometime between 2018 and 2020, while raising levies on oil extraction in exchange.

Along with the energy ministry, Sazanov's ministry is drawing up a new model for the Russian oil sector to tax profits instead of targeting exports or extraction.

Russia needs to adjust its legislation first, to introduce the tax at selected fields with combined annual production of no more than 15 million tonnes a year (300,000 bpd). Sazanov hopes the test regime will start on Jan. 1, 2018 at the latest.

"We see oil production in western Siberia falling at a rate of 1.5-2 percent (a year) and we need already now to test the mechanism that will come to replace the current taxation in, lets say, 10 years time," Sazanov said.