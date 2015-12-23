FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

End to US oil export ban should not affect market- Russian minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the ministry in Moscow, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the United States’ decision to lift a ban on oil exports should not affect the global oil market.

“This should not affect the market, this country (the United States) is an importer, it needs to buy oil on the market itself,” Novak told reporters.

The U.S. Congress voted earlier this month to repeal the 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude oil. Congress, concerned about U.S. dependence on imported oil, imposed the crude oil export ban after the Arab oil embargo of the early 1970s.

Novak also said that Russian oil firms were examining stress scenarios for an oil price of $30-$35 a barrel and that Russian preliminary oil output in 2015 was at around 533 million tonnes.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
