FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet Venezuela's oil and foreign ministers in Moscow on Monday, RIA news agency cited the Russian energy ministry as saying.

TASS agency cited the energy ministry as saying that Novak would meet with Venezuela's oil minister but made no mention of a meeting with the South American country's foreign minister.

Russian energy ministry did not immediately reply to Reuters request seeking a comment.

