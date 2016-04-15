FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2016 / 9:48 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says no political agenda behind search of tycoon's offices

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov speaks during a news conference, dedicated to addressing issues in the upcoming Moscow mayoral elections, in Moscow June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it had nothing to do with law enforcement searches of the offices of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov and that there was no connection between the searches and articles published by the RBC media group which Prokhorov controls.

“It is absolutely inappropriate to connect any activities by law enforcement to the editorial policy of RBC holding, all the more so to connect this to the Kremlin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“I would add that, there’s no question ... of there having been any kind of pressure on the editorial policy of RBC.”

The holding’s newspaper has published reports about the commercial activities of people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
