Russia's Onexim denies talks to sell media, power generating assets

A man stands in front of the entrance to the Onexim group office building in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Onexim group, which manages the assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, said on Sunday that it was not in talks to sell its RBC media group and power generating company Quadra.

Russian online news site gazeta.ru reported earlier on Sunday, citing several sources, that Prokhorov was in talks to sell these two assets.

“Onexim denies (it is in) talks to sell media holding RBC and Quadra,” said Onexim spokesman Andrei Belyak.

Law enforcement officials on April 14 searched the offices of Prokhorov. RBC media group previously published disclosures about the commercial interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin.

The editor-in-chief of the media group is leaving her job to start a sabbatical four months earlier than planned, and people close to the media group have said the raid was linked, at least in part, to official disapproval of their reporting.

The Kremlin earlier denied the searches were retribution for reports about people close to Putin that were published by RBC.