Russia hopes Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will join talks with OPEC
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
#Commodities
March 4, 2016 / 2:42 PM / a year ago

Russia hopes Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will join talks with OPEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIMFEROPOL, Crimea (Reuters) - Russia hopes that other ex-Soviet leading oil producers, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, will join talks with the OPEC group about stabilizing oil markets, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“Now, the consultations between OPEC and non-OPEC are under way... We hope that all the OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan... will join the making of the corresponding decision,” Novak told reporters.

Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin

