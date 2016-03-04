Russia hopes Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will join talks with OPEC

SIMFEROPOL, Crimea (Reuters) - Russia hopes that other ex-Soviet leading oil producers, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, will join talks with the OPEC group about stabilizing oil markets, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“Now, the consultations between OPEC and non-OPEC are under way... We hope that all the OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan... will join the making of the corresponding decision,” Novak told reporters.