Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the ministry in Moscow, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

BEIJING (Reuters) - Russia, the world’s top oil producer, is ready to meet for talks with OPEC and has been awaiting an invitation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

“We are ready to meet and have confirmed such a possibility... But the question is in other countries... if they agree about such meeting,” Novak said.