The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is not discussing output cuts with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is in talks on the issue with individual members of the cartel, Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s representative to Vienna-based international organizations as saying on Monday.

“The dialogue is with separate member nations of the organization, it is mainly conducted via Venezuela,” Vladimir Voronkov told Interfax.