a year ago
Russia says to resume meetings with OPEC head after August 1
July 1, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Russia says to resume meetings with OPEC head after August 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Meetings between Russia and the secretary general of OPEC will resume after Aug. 1 after Mohammed Barkindo, the new head of the global oil cartel, officially takes his post, a Russian Energy Ministry official said on Friday.

At these meetings, Russia aims to discuss global oil markets, not mutual actions on global markets, Roman Morshavin, the head of the ministry's international department, told journalists.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov

