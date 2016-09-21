FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Novak hopes for 'constructive' OPEC dialogue in Algeria: TASS
#Commodities
September 21, 2016 / 4:03 PM / a year ago

Russia's Novak hopes for 'constructive' OPEC dialogue in Algeria: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a signing ceremony with Iranian Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi (not seen) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he hoped for a "constructive" dialogue inside OPEC at a meeting in Algeria where Russia will also be present, TASS reported on Wednesday.

"We want to underline once again that we are ready to discuss questions of coordination and cooperation on (global oil) markets," Novak was quoted by TASS.

A non-OPEC member Russia, as well as OPEC countries, including the biggest producer in the group Saudi Arabia, are set to meet next week to discuss the situation on the global oil markets and ways to stabilize it.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

