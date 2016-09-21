Russia's Novak hopes for 'constructive' OPEC dialogue in Algeria: TASS

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a signing ceremony with Iranian Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi (not seen) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 29, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he hoped for a "constructive" dialogue inside OPEC at a meeting in Algeria where Russia will also be present, TASS reported on Wednesday.

"We want to underline once again that we are ready to discuss questions of coordination and cooperation on (global oil) markets," Novak was quoted by TASS.

A non-OPEC member Russia, as well as OPEC countries, including the biggest producer in the group Saudi Arabia, are set to meet next week to discuss the situation on the global oil markets and ways to stabilize it.