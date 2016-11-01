Russia says hopes for global pact to cap oil output

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin hopes that a consensus between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing nations on capping oil output can be reached, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.
"Work on this is still ongoing... The positions of the overwhelming majority of countries coincide," Dmitry Peskov said.
Non-OPEC members such as Russia made no specific commitment about joining OPEC in capping output at a meeting with the oil cartel last week. A day earlier, OPEC itself was unable to agree on how to implement a global deal.
