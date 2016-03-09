FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Energy Ministry says no date or place set yet for OPEC, non-OPEC meeting
March 9, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

Russia's Energy Ministry says no date or place set yet for OPEC, non-OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no date or place set yet for a possible meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations, Russia’s Energy Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

An Iraqi oil official told state newspaper Al-Sabah on Wednesday that the world’s biggest oil exporters both in and outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet in Moscow on March 20 to discuss an output freeze.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last week that a meeting between the OPEC group and other leading oil producers about freezing oil output levels could take place between March 20 and April 1, either in Russia, or Vienna or Doha.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt

