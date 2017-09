The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday that it was ready for talks between OPEC and other oil producers, while the date and venue for the possible meeting was still being worked out.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigeria’s petroleum minister said some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet with other producers in Russia around March 20 for new talks on an oil output freeze.