Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2016 'Russia and the World: Looking to the Future' in Moscow, Russia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that a meeting between the OPEC group and other leading oil producers about freezing oil output could take place between March 20 and April 1, Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax also quoted Novak as saying that the meeting could take place either in Russia, or Vienna or Doha.