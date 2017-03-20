FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russian opposition leader Navalny splashed with green liquid in Siberia
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 5 months ago

Russian opposition leader Navalny splashed with green liquid in Siberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An unknown assailant splashed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday with a green liquid known to be hard to wash off as the vocal Kremlin critic opened his campaign headquarters in the Siberian town of Barnaul.

A video filmed by a Navalny supporter shows the anti-corruption activist walking along a street in Barnaul, more than 3,000 kms (1,864 miles) from Moscow, and shaking hands with residents when a man approaches him and throws the liquid at him.

The green solution, known as "zelyonka", is sold as an antiseptic in Russian pharmacies and while not harmful, it is known for being hard to wash off. Other opposition figures have been splashed with the liquid previously.

Navalny is touring Russia ahead of the 2018 presidential election in which he will challenge incumbent Vladimir Putin.

Reporting By Maria Vasilyeva, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.