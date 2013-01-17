FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco acquires minority stake in Russia's Parallels
January 17, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Cisco acquires minority stake in Russia's Parallels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Cisco office is pictured in San Diego, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc has acquired a small stake in Russian software developer Parallels, Parallels said on Thursday.

Parallels said in a statement that Cisco has bought about 1 percent of the company and added that the stake sale does not rule out a possible initial public offering of the Russian firm.

“We are looking at all possible ways to ensure liquidity options: dividend payouts, IPO, mergers and acquisitions,” Parallel’s press service said.

The price of the deal with Cisco has not been revealed, but Cisco will get a seat on Parallels board of directors, the press service said.

At the end of last year the company, which does not disclose financial results, announced that it aims to expand its cloud business and solutions based on the Unified Data Center platform by 20-26 percent annually in the next three years.

(This story has been refiled to clarify stake acquired is about 1 percent)

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine

