9 months ago
Animation honor for Russian marine who died protecting aid site
#Entertainment News
December 5, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 9 months ago

Animation honor for Russian marine who died protecting aid site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian marine who was killed while stopping a suicide bomber from attacking an aid distribution site in Syria has been memorialized with an animation film.

Russian designers PATRIOT Studio said they made the 90-second video to promote the legacy of Andrey Timoshenkov, who the Russian defense ministry said died in June when a vehicle carrying explosives went off after he shot at it in Homs province.

"We are showing real examples, role models for growing young people, so that they can see how the real heroes behave," said Ilya Levchenko, mentor of the educational program at PATRIOT.

Levchenko said the cartoon, called 'the unknown exploit of a Russian marine in Syria', was the first of a planned series the company wanted to make to showcase the endeavors of other Russians serving in the military.

Reporting by Anton Derbenev. Writing by Patrick Johnston in London. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

