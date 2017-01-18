FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia launches new domestic oil and gas pipelines
#Commodities
January 18, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 9 months

Russia launches new domestic oil and gas pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday launched a new domestic gas pipeline and two new oil pipelines at a ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin.

The Bovanenkovo-Ukhta 2 gas pipeline, which has the capacity to pump 263 million cubic meters per day, will feed supplies into export routes to northern Europe. Also inaugurated at the ceremony were the Kuyumba-Taishet and Zapolyarye-Purpe oil pipelines.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning

