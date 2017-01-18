Russia launches new domestic oil and gas pipelines

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday launched a new domestic gas pipeline and two new oil pipelines at a ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin.

The Bovanenkovo-Ukhta 2 gas pipeline, which has the capacity to pump 263 million cubic meters per day, will feed supplies into export routes to northern Europe. Also inaugurated at the ceremony were the Kuyumba-Taishet and Zapolyarye-Purpe oil pipelines.