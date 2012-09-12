FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small plane crashes in Russia killing 10
September 12, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Small plane crashes in Russia killing 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A small propeller plane crashed in Russia’s far east on Wednesday killing 10 of the 14 people on board, Russia’s local emergency services said.

The Russian-design Antonov An-28 plane flown by two pilots was taking 12 passengers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the provincial capital of Kamchatka, to the northern village of Palana when it crashed.

Heavy storm clouds and bad weather may have brought down the plane, a local air traffic control source told Interfax. The agency said one child was among the dead.

“Ten bodies were found at the scene of the crash and four injured passengers were being readied to be airlifted to the hospital,” a spokeswoman for the local emergency services said.

Refuse from the plane crash was scattered across the wooded territory, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

