Plane crash in Siberia kills six crew: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A plane crashed in eastern Russia on Thursday, killing all six crew members, Interfax news agency reported, citing a local emergency services official.

The Soviet-built Antonov An-12 plane was carrying no passengers and crashed during a flight from Novosibirsk to Irkutsk in Siberia, the official said.

Russia and the other former Soviet republics together have one of the world’s worst air-traffic safety records, with a total accident rate almost three times the world average in 2011, according to the International Air Transport Association.