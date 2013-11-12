FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 12, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Russia demands Poland apologize for violence against embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia demanded an apology from Poland on Tuesday after far-right rioters threw firecrackers at the Russian embassy in Warsaw and urged the Polish government to protect Russian diplomatic buildings.

The Polish ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, one day after the violence, and told that Russia wanted an official apology as well as measures to provide for “the security and normal operation of Russian diplomatic representations in Poland,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

