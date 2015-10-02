Two children seeking stars vandalized Soviet graves, Poland says

WARSAW (Reuters) - Two children who wanted to pry the red stars off some Soviet graves were probably behind the vandalization of a cemetery in Poland, police said on Friday.

The 57 graves were discovered vandalized last week at a cemetery in Milejczyce in north-eastern Poland, further straining relations between Moscow and Warsaw, already fragile because of the Ukraine crisis. The Russian foreign ministry summoned the Polish envoy to protest.

“It turned out that a 10-year-old (boy) and an 9-year-old girl are most likely linked to the graves’ damaging. In a conversation with a prosecutor, in a psychologist’s presence, both admitted guilt,” local police said in a statement.

The children wanted to take some of the red stone Soviet stars from the graves, police said. The case will now be taken over by a family court.