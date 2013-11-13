FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three held after protest at Polish embassy in Moscow
#World News
November 13, 2013 / 12:04 PM / 4 years ago

Three held after protest at Polish embassy in Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three people were detained in Moscow on Wednesday after throwing firecrackers at the Polish embassy, two days after a similar attack on Russia’s embassy in Warsaw, an opposition group said.

Police confirmed three people had been detained after an incident outside the Polish embassy but gave no details. The opposition Other Russia group said the three had taken part in an action intended as a response to Monday’s violence in Warsaw.

Russia has demanded an apology from Poland over Monday’s incident, which followed a nationalist march that turned violent.

This week’s events have reignited tensions between Russia and Poland, which have long had difficult relations. For some Poles, the Russian embassy is a symbol of repression during decades of Soviet domination after World War Two.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow and Dagmara Leszkowicz in Warsaw; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
