Russia calls Poland's removal of Soviet war memorial offensive
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
November 30, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

Russia calls Poland's removal of Soviet war memorial offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry has protested to the Polish ambassador in Moscow over the removal of a Soviet war memorial in the town of Mielec in south-east Poland, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Such actions, which in Poland are becoming a mass phenomenon, offend in the most cynical way the memories of Soviet warriors who fought for the liberation of Europe from fascism,” the statement said.

Reporting by Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

