Russia calls Poland's removal of Soviet war memorial offensive

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry has protested to the Polish ambassador in Moscow over the removal of a Soviet war memorial in the town of Mielec in south-east Poland, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
“Such actions, which in Poland are becoming a mass phenomenon, offend in the most cynical way the memories of Soviet warriors who fought for the liberation of Europe from fascism,” the statement said.
Reporting by Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn