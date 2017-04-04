FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia's Astrakhan governor blames Islamists for police killings: RIA
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Astrakhan governor blames Islamists for police killings: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The office of the governor of Russia's southern Astrakhan region on Tuesday said radical Islamists were responsible for the killings of two policemen in the region, the RIA news agency reported.

Two police officers were shot dead in Astrakhan late on Monday, according to Russian media reports.

"A group of radical Islamists, having engineered a traffic incident, opened fire on officers of the transport police....unfortunately two officers died of their wounds on the spot," the governor's press office was quoted by RIA as saying.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Sujata Rao

