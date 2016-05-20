Russia eyes $1.3 billion proceeds from Alrosa, Sovkomflot stake sales: reports

The Moscow office of Russian diamond miner Alrosa is reflected in the company's name plate in central Moscow October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government aims to make over 84 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) from selling its stakes in diamond miner Alrosa and the shipping firm Sovkomflot this year, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying on Friday.

Russia plans a major privatization push this year in a move to stop the budget deficit expanding beyond the target level of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

But Ulyukayev said that if the oil price averages $40 per barrel this year, the deficit could balloon to 4 percent of GDP in 2016. That echoed the stance of the Russian finance ministry.

Ulyukayev, whose ministry is responsible for choosing consultants for the privatizations, was quoted as saying that the state may make more than 60 billion roubles from selling a 10.9 percent stake in diamond miner Alrosa.

He also told Russian news agencies that the Russian government might receive around 24 billion roubles from selling a 25-percent stake in the shipping firm Sovkomflot. The government plans to sell both stakes this year.

The state is also looking at a possible reduction of its stake in the state bank VTB (VTBR.MM). The lender’s chief executive, Andrei Kostin, told Russian news agencies on Friday that the sale may be completed in the autumn of this year.

On Friday, Ulyukayev also suggested that the state may make a test sale of a small stake in the mid-sized oil firm Bashneft (BANE.MM), where the government eventually aims to sell its entire stake of just over 50 percent.

Ulyukayev added that he believed the premium in the Bashneft privatization deal should be at between 20-30 percent on the current share price.

($1 = 66.3695 roubles)